ECU pauses all football activities due to COVID-19 cases within program

GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina football team has paused all team-related activities effective immediately after the latest testing results revealed an increase in COVID-19 cases within the program.

All affected individuals will be isolated based on medical guidelines and those determined to have been in close contact will be quarantined in accordance with University contact tracing protocol.

“We made the decision to pause all football activities after speaking with our medical staff last night and again this morning,” ECU Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert said. “I know it’s frustrating for our student-athletes, coaches and staff, but it’s a stark reminder we continue to live in a pandemic. The safety of all individuals within the program remains our top priority. We will continue testing and make a decision early next week when we can return to activities.”

The Pirates have completed five workouts since starting spring practice on March 19.