ECU Pirates hosts latest homegame with COVID-19 protocols in place

GREENVILLE (WNCT) – East Carolina University kicked off their first home game of the season against the Navy Midshipmen. The University hosted fans inside their football stadium, although with COVID-19 protocols in place. Even with the restrictions, it provided some people a little sense of normalcy in these uncertain times. One ECU fan says that’s made her feel comfortable bringing the family out here. ECU Pirates fan Lindsay Harris it’s a welcomed treat for her family to be out here.

“2020 has been crazy but it’s really exciting to be able to do something as a family again and take the kids to an event and see some live sports.” Lindsay Harris, ECU Pirates Fan

Only 3,500 fans were allowed inside the game Saturday afternoon. That left this game feeling a little different to this home game regular.

“I wish there were 40,000 people here, it’s way more exciting when that’s happening. I’m thankful to be a high enough priority in the Pirate Club to be here. John Osborne, ECU Pirate Club Member

But Osborne says hes not letting COVID-19 stop him from going to the games.

I’ve only missed one home game in fifty years, that was because of a business trip, but anyway I’m excited to be here and hoping we don’t have too many players out with the virus. John Osborne, ECU Pirate Club Member

There’s no doubt the fans here were having a great time. many were joking around, dancing to some music, and cheering on the Pirates.