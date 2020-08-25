ECU students move out less than three weeks after moving in

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – ECU has two new COVID clusters in its Jones and White Residence Halls.

The clusters, and concern about rising case numbers, are leading to orders for undergrads to leave campus this week.

It’s been busy at College Hill, as students are packing their bags to go home less than three weeks after moving in.

Students say they are not happy to leave campus.

“When I first came here, I was just hoping to start something new, make new friends, have that college experience that my parents always kept talking about,” said Blake Kobran, ECU freshman.

Ruthie Steinberg lives in Jones Hall, where a COVID cluster was identified Monday.

“If there was a good time, it would be now for us at least, so it doesn’t hit the ones who haven’t gotten it yet,” she said.

Out-of-state students had to make arrangements to leave quickly.

“I am from New York actually, and my parents had to drive down here,” said Kaitlyn McGuire, ECU freshman. “It was kind of like very sudden.”

The University cancelled Monday’s and Tuesday’s undergraduate classes to give students time to move out.

They have to be out of their dorms by August 30, but students with special circumstances can apply to stay on campus.