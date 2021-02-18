Ever humble, Dolly declines to be put ‘on a pedestal’ at Tennessee state capitol

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dolly Parton is asking to not be placed on a pedestal.

Parton released a statement Thursday in response to legislation aimed at placing a statue of the icon on the grounds of the state capitol in Nashville.

“I want to thank the Tennessee legislature for their consideration of a bill to erect a statue of me on the Capitol grounds. I am honored and humbled by their intention but I have asked the leaders of the state legislature to remove the bill from any and all consideration.

“Given all that is going on in the world, I don’t think putting me on a pedestal is appropriate at this time. I hope, though, that somewhere down the road several years from now or perhaps after I’m gone, if you still feel I deserve it, then I’m certain I will stand proud in our great State Capitol as a grateful Tennessean.

In the meantime, I’ll continue to try to do good work to make this great state proud.”

Dolly Parton’s philanthropy is well documented, from the wildfire recovery to helping fund Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine. She’s not done yet, with Dollywood in the running to become a mass vaccine clinic site.