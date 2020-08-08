Food drive in Bertie County for tornado victims

Greenville, NC (WNCT) - East Carolina recently hired Adler Augustin to fill their volleyball head coaching vacancy, Augustin helped guide Stephen F. Austin to 129 victories, three Southland Conference regular season titles, two conference tournament championships, two undefeated league campaigns and a pair of NCAA Tournament appearances the last five years. Augustin's hiring, pending final approval by the ECU Board of Trustees, will make him the 12th head coach in program history. "Adler stood out to me during the hiring process because of his experience and role in helping build a very successful and stable Stephen F. Austin program that wins at a very high level," Gilbert said. "His swift career progression from the club level to becoming an associate head coach in Division I is impressive, as is his recruiting ability and knowledge of the game." After spending his first four seasons in Nacogdoches, Texas as an assistant coach, Augustin was elevated to the position of associate head coach in July of 2019. He had a hand in producing 18 All-Southland Conference players and mentored a pair of all-region players in Danae Daron and Ann Hollas.

Augustin helped guide the Ladyjacks to a number of notable wins the last three seasons, including victories over American Athletic Conference teams USF, Tulane and Tulsa as well as Mississippi State, Northwestern and Texas Tech. Stephen F. Austin's No. 29 ranking in the final 2019 NCAA RPI was the highest in program history.

"I want to thank Jon Gilbert Caroline Bevillard for presenting me with this opportunity," Augustin said. "I am very excited to begin this journey with East Carolina University. It is clear to me that the athletic department has a strong desire to improve our programs and the lives of our student-athletes. It is a great honor to continue building the vision of this great university. Again, I would like to thank Jon for believing in me and allowing me to be part of the East Carolina family." From 2010-15, Augustin served as head coach of the Austin Juniors Volleyball Club, leading the Cedar Park Team to the 2013 USA Volleyball 17 USA Division national title. He also guided the side to a third-place national finish in 2014. As head coach of the University of Texas Women's Volleyball Club (2018-13), Augustin coached two National MVPs, eight First Team All-Tournament selections, two all-conference honorees and two second team all-tournament players. The team captured national titles in 2012 and 2013 as well a pair of third-place tournament finishes in 2010 and 2011. Augustin also ran the men's program from 2007-09. Augustin earned a Bachelor of Science degree in kinesiology from the University of Texas in in 2007.