Food drive in Bertie County for tornado victims

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Cedar Landing Missionary Baptist Church in Bertie County has teamed up with disaster relief groups to feed tornado victims.
Volunteers are serving hot meals for lunch and dinner. The drive began August 8th, and will run through lunch on August 14th.
The tornado brought on by Isaias ripped through Bertie County, killing two people and destroying nearly 30 homes.
“I drove through. It’s total devastation over there. I feel so sorry for those folks….they’ve lost everything,” said volunteer Terry Hall.
If you or someone you know would like to attend one of these free food drive thru’s, below there is information on the event.
Cedar Landing Missionary Baptist Church –
- 146 Cedar Landing Rd. Windsor, NC, 27983
- (252) 794-2248