Free Drive-Through Pre-Diabetes testing November 9th

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Pitt County Health Department will provide free Pre-diabetes Drive through testing for adults 18 years and older on Tuesday from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm at the Health Department.

Participants will receive an HgbA1c test, paper screener, and other helpful information, as well as small incentives. Individuals, who have Pre-diabetes, may also qualify for a free, virtual 12-month lifestyle change program starting in January 2022. This free, 12- month, virtual diabetes prevention program is one of the most effective ways to prevent getting type 2 diabetes.

The program offers weekly and bi-weekly interactive sessions with a trained lifestyle coach to learn healthy eating habits, fun ways to add physical activity to one’s lifestyle, coping skills, and stress management.

A supportive environment for sharing stories and ideas with others who have been diagnosed with Pre-diabetes is also offered. Incentives, that reinforce healthy lifestyle behaviors, will also be provided to individuals who participate in the virtual program.

For more information about this event, please contact Robin Tant, MPA, RD, LDN at 252- 902-2388 or Ronita Jones, Lifestyle Coach at 919-641-6863.