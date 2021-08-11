Goldsboro police respond to Wednesday afternoon ShotSpotter alerts

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – On August 11 at approximately 12:25 p.m., the Goldsboro Police Department received two ShotSpotter Alerts.

The first alert was at 917 E. Elm for two rounds of gunshots and the second alert was for one round of gunshots. Witnesses stated two vehicles were traveling eastbound on Elm Street and that vehicle had a male suspect hanging out a car with what appeared to be a long gun. When officers responded to the location they did not find any evidence.

Shortly after, the Wayne County Communications Center received calls that two vehicles that were at the intersection of Royall Avenue and Berkeley Boulevard were each struck by one round of gunfire. Both vehicles were occupied with one person inside each vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

The Wayne County Communications Center also received calls from citizens stating a male suspect was in the Cobblestone Plaza parking lot with a long gun. Officers responded to both locations and did not locate a suspect.

As officers were responding to multiple citizen calls with ongoing information, they responded to the parking lot of Delmus’ Hardware, located at 1051 N. Berkeley Blvd., regarding a vehicle that had recently pulled into the parking lot and was left running which caused it to hit an unoccupied motor vehicle at this location.

The male suspect that was operating this vehicle was seen by witnesses running through the parking lot area firing a long gun. Officers searched the area and located the suspect’s abandoned vehicle with one weapon inside it and a second gun in the parking lot that is reported stolen from Nash County.

The suspect was not located. A local business in that area has provided video of the male running in the parking lot with the weapon that was recovered by officers at this location.

The Wayne County Communications Center advised the Goldsboro Police Department that N.C. State Highway Patrol was conducting a traffic stop in the vicinity of 70 East and Hwy 117, which led to the suspects in this traffic stop abandoning the vehicle on the highway and fleeing on foot.

The radio traffic led to multiple law enforcement officers from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department and NCSHP responding to both locations to assist with these investigations.

Although both incidents happened at the same time neither incident was related to the other incident, according to officers.