Gov. Cooper, other state officials meet with Pasquotank County, other leaders about Andrew Brown Jr. investigation

by: Governor Roy Cooper's press office

Andrew Brown (Via his family)

RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper, Attorney General Josh Stein, members of the Legislative Black Caucus, the Pasquotank County NAACP, NC NAACP and other Pasquotank leaders met Wednesday to discuss issues surrounding the shooting of Andrew Brown, Jr, and changes they feel need to be made in NC law.

The Governor continued to express his belief that federal officials should continue to investigate this shooting and that special prosecutors should handle cases of police shootings. The Governor also expressed his support of a change in state law to increase public access to incident footage including body camera footage.  

Attorney General Stein updated the group on the TREC recommendations that, if implemented, could help create more transparency and confidence in the system.   

Community leaders expressed gratitude for the conversation and urged elected officials to continue to get justice for Brown. Rev. Dr. T. Anthony Spearman, head of the NC NAACP, announced they will meet Thursday with the US Attorney General to request a federal investigation to help restore confidence in this case.  

Legislative Black Caucus members discussed current legislation which would demand video release and make other needed changes for equal justice. 

Local leaders reminded the group of who Brown was as a human, father and neighbor, saying that people of color and those who have been previously involved in the criminal justice system are treated unfairly and this must change. They committed to continue their efforts for justice including reminding others of the importance of voting.   

Attendees of today’s meeting included: 

Governor Roy Cooper 

Attorney General Stein 

Rev. Dr. T Anthony Spearman, NC NAACP 

Keith Rivers, Pasquotank NAACP 

Rep. Kelly Alexander 

Sen. Robinson 

Rep. Gailliard 

Sen. Murdock 

Sen. Mohammed 

Rep. Raymond Smith 

Rep. Kandie Smith 

Rep. Amos Quick 

Rep. Abe Jones 

Sen. Joyce Wadell 

Rep. Carolyn Logan 

Rep. Nasif Majeed 

Rep. Brandon Lofton 

Approx. 25 Pasquotank community members 

