Grant helps increase the infiltration of stormwater in Pine Knoll Shores

PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (WNCT) – A grant is providing a coastal beach town with resources when it comes to heavy rain.

The North Carolina Coastal Federation and the town of Pine Knoll Shores applied and were awarded the Clean Water Management Trust Fund Grant.

The funds will be used to install a system of pumps and drainage lines to increase the infiltration of stormwater and reduce flooding in the area.

“The system will give the town the ability to pump down the ground water levels before a storm, but also in a regular storm event it allows that water to infiltrate,” said Bree Charron, coastal specialist with the federation.

According to town officials, flooding has been a problem on the east part of town for 40 years.

“In 2014, we did install a stormwater measure with some pipes that went to a vault and that vault went on to the Country Club of the Crystal Coast,” said Town Clerk Sarah Williams.

The grant is an extension of that project. Without the funds, Williams said stormwater would be polluting the nearby Bogue Sound.

“With major storms we would have to discharge directly into the oceans and sounds and we were discharging water that had gone through the streets and sceptics and was really contaminated,” said Williams.

The design for the project is expected to start in the 2019 winter season. Construction is scheduled to begin late 2020.