Greenville APS to the rescue, puppy saved from animal cruelty

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Greenville Animal Protective Services has taken in a puppy rescued from animal cruelty.

On January 29, the Greenville Police Department’s Gang Unit was executing a search warrant at 206 West Gum Street.

A puppy was located in the home and it looked as though his ears had been cut off with a pair of scissors or other sharp objects.

The dog was seized and immediately taken to the emergency vet.

Upon an examination, the vet stated it looked as though the dog’s ears were superglued to his temples after they were cut off.

The dog’s owner, Tony Lopez, was subsequently charged with one count of cruelty to animals and was arrested on February 3.

In the meantime, the dog will remain in the care of APS, where he’ll be getting lots of love from APS officers.