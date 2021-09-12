Greenville Fire/Rescue crews work to put out house fire

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville Fire Rescue crews responded to a structure fire Saturday night off of Bremerton Drive.

Greenville Fire/Rescue and Winterville Fire/Rescue crews responded to a house fire in the 300 block of Bremerton Drive around 6:55 pm.

Based on video captured by our David Sawyer, it appeared a vehicle caught on fire in the garage which then spread to other parts of the home. There also appeared to be a second car on fire outside of the garage.

We don’t know what caused the fire or if anyone was injured. We will continue to update this story as more information is released.