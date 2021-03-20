Greenville Police search for missing/runaway juvenile

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Greenville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing/runaway juvenile.
17-year-old Zaniya Jones was last seen Tuesday at her foster home on White Oak Drive in Greenville.
Jones is described as black female with long braids. She stands 5’4” tall and weighs approximately 120 lbs.
Officials say she was last seen wearing gray shorts, a green shirt, a black jacket and a white back brace.
Jones is believed to be traveling in the Wilson County area with Candy Pero (pictured right). Anyone with information is asked to call the Greenville Police Department.