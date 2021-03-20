Greenville Police search for missing/runaway juvenile

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Greenville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing/runaway juvenile.

17-year-old Zaniya Jones was last seen Tuesday at her foster home on White Oak Drive in Greenville.

Candy Pero (Photo courtesy: Greenville Police)

Jones is described as black female with long braids. She stands 5’4” tall and weighs approximately 120 lbs.

Officials say she was last seen wearing gray shorts, a green shirt, a black jacket and a white back brace.

Jones is believed to be traveling in the Wilson County area with Candy Pero (pictured right). Anyone with information is asked to call the Greenville Police Department.