GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT)- Supply Chain issues continue to cause problems across the state, and the Greenville Utilities Commission said, they are feeling the effects.

In a recent board meeting, they reported bids coming in at a much higher rate than expected on two major projects because of a lack of available materials, and they say they will still complete these projects on time, but not without have to make budget cuts elsewhere.

Director of Electrical Systems with GUC, John Worrell, said, they are seeing problems in the current market with copper, aluminum, transformers, and things with resins like conduit and fiberglass.

He explained, the first project will create a transmission line loop to improve power delivery during emergencies. The other is a resiliency project to replace old wooden poles with steel transmission poles.

He said, bids for the transmission line project came in 65-percent higher than expected, and for the steel poles, 45-percent higher than expected.

“So of course, that is way over what we had anticipated on cost wise, so we’ll have to make some budget amendments to be able to cover those costs,” said Worrell.

And he added, bother projects are very important, saying, “if we have another storm event or something of that magnitude, it could cause more outages on our system.”

He said they won’t let necessary projects go uncompleted.

“It’s not something that we take lightly, and that we are going to do what we need to do to keep our reliability of our system in place,” he said.

And on top of increased prices, wait times for transformers are currently two-years-long.

“So we’re doing things to try to mitigate that by either working with other utilities to try to group our purchasing to get better factory slots in the manufacturing process. We’re looking at expanding our other vendors,” said Worrell.

And he said if things continue to get worse, “there’s no good answer for right now. It’s just like everyone has to you know, tighten the belt every once in a while to get through these tight times, and that’s what we’re gonna do too.”

Worrell, said another added problem is lack of staffing, adding they are trying to fix this problem by adding competitive compensation and benefits packages.