NEW BERN, N.C (WNCT) – Habitat for Humanity of Craven County (HFHCC) Board of Directors is pleased to announce the selection of Tracey Lilly as the executive director of the organization. Lilly will succeed Michael Williams, who has retired after nearly 10 years at Habitat of Humanity, five years leading HFHCC.

Lilly has over 20 years’ experience in the public and private sectors. Most recently, she owned a Small Business Development consultant company, TLL Consulting in Asheville, NC. She previously worked for the American Red Cross in several capacities including Carolinas Region, NC as Regional Philanthropy Officer and Senior Regional Development Officer, Midwest Region, WI. Lilly has been active in community volunteering and serving on various committees and nonprofit boards.



Outgoing Board President, Cinda Hill said “Tracey Lilly was selected following an extensive review, and the HFHCC Board of Directors is looking forward to many years of service working alongside Ms. Lilly in assisting families with homeownership opportunities. We are confident that her skills, abilities, and personality will be a great asset as we continue to reach the goals set for our Habitat Affiliate. We welcome her to our community.”



“I am excited to be part of the New Bern community, and I am thrilled to be working with this amazing team and with such great Board leadership. Together we will take our affiliate to the next level by increasing impact and building capacity in Craven and Jones Counties. I am looking forward to the challenge and the positive ripple effect for our community members”, said Lilly.

At its year-end meeting in June, the board of directors voted on its slate of officers for the coming year. Rose MacNeal was unanimously voted in as President to serve for the next two years. MacNeal has played an active role on the board of directors during the past three years. She has served as vice president and has been on several committees including Faith Relations, ReStore, Development and Homeowner Support. She has also been a Homeowner Mentor for several homeowners who are part of the HFHCC family.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to lead HFHCC as president of its board for the next two years. During my time with HFHCC, I have seen the affiliate grow and its reach further expanded in the communities we serve. I am fortunate to have a great board of directors working with me as we begin our next fiscal year. I know that Tracey will be great asset to our affiliate, and I look forward to working with her and her team as we continue our mission of bringing people together to build homes, communities, and hope”, said MacNeal. She added, “HFHCC will be hosting a Meet and Greet to meet the HFHCC staff and Leadership team, Thursday, August 4, 2022, from 8-10am at the Habitat ReStore, 930 Pollock Street. We hope that you will be able to stop by to say hello!”