Harris, Acuña named 2021 Low-A East Postseason All-Stars

KINSTON, N.C. – The Down East Wood Ducks, in conjunction with Minor League Baseball, are thrilled to announce that infielders Dustin Harris and Luisangel Acuña have been named Postseason All-Stars for the 2021 season.

Harris played in 73 games with the Woodies and slashed .301/.389/.483 with 24 extra-base hits (11 doubles, three triples, and 10 home runs). He contributed 20 stolen bases as Down East led all of Minor League Baseball with 290 stolen bases. Out of 73 games, Harris started 50 games at first base. He totaled 410.1 innings at hot corner on the right side of the infield and had a perfect fielding percentage. Harris also displayed his clutch gene, tallying two walk-off wins for Down East.

Acuña spent the entire 2021 season with the Wood Ducks, playing in 111 games. He led the team in games played (111), at-bats (413), runs (77), hits (110), total bases (167), home runs (12), and RBI (74). He was second on the Woodies in stolen bases with 44. Acuña split time in the middle infield, starting 36 games at 2B and 42 at shortstop. In 352.1 innings, he finished with a .957 fielding percentage at the shortstop position. The Down East Wood Ducks finished the 2021 campaign with nine walk-off wins and Acuña had the final one, a grand slam against the Charleston RiverDogs in the 10th inning to keep their playoff hopes alive in the final week of the season.

After signing with the Rangers on July 2nd, 2018, Acuña spent the 2019 season with the DSL Rangers1 and proceeded to hit .342 in 51 games. He was also named a Dominican Summer League All-Star by Baseball America. He entered the 2021 season ranked as the sixth best prospect in the Rangers system by MLB Pipeline. The Rangers also named Acuña the Defender of the Year, finishing with 175 assists, which ranked eighth among Low-A East position players.

Harris was acquired by the Rangers as a PTBNL in September of 2020 in a trade with the Oakland Athletics for LHP Mike Minor. In 2019, he split time between the AZL Athletics and the Vermont Lake Monsters. Between both teams he hit .325 in 58 games with one home run and 26 RBI. After his first season in the Rangers organization in which he slashed .327/.401/.542 with 20 home runs and 85RBI between Down East and Hickory, Harris was awarded the Tom Grieve Player of the Year.

