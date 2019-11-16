Havelock Advances to the Second Round of 3A Playoffs
Thursday Night Games:
- Hertford County 28, Ledford 7
- Red Springs 27, Midway 14
- West Craven 31, Kinston 13
- Clinton 35, Fairmont 6
- Southwest Onslow 14, Ayden-Grifton 9
- Northeastern 31, Goldsboro 14
- Whiteville 41, Wallace-Rose Hill 7
- Southwest Edgecombe 48, East Bladen 13
- East Duplin 21, Croatan 13
- Currituck County 34, St. Pauls 27
- Washington 35, Nash Central 20
- Northern Nash 54, Vance County 30
- Terry Sanford 49, Fike 20
- Southern Nash 38, E.E. Smith 7
- Northside-Jacksonville 50, Aycock 6
- Western Alamance 34, Jacksonville 13
- D.H. Conley 35, J.H. Rose 7
- Princeton 62, East Carteret 7
- Manteo 55, Riverside 26
- Rocky Mount 40, Southern Lee 14
- South Creek 56, Southside 26
- Northside-Pinetown 42, Kipp Pride 12
- Gates County 53, North Duplin 22
- Washington County 47, Perquimans 22
Friday Night Games:
- Havelock 33, North Brunswick 0
- South Granville 26, North Lenoir 18
- Scotland 53, South Central 13