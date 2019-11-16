Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

Havelock Advances to the Second Round of 3A Playoffs

Uncategorized
Posted: / Updated:

9OYS Sports

Thursday Night Games:

  • Hertford County 28, Ledford 7
  • Red Springs 27, Midway 14
  • West Craven 31, Kinston 13
  • Clinton 35, Fairmont 6
  • Southwest Onslow 14, Ayden-Grifton 9
  • Northeastern 31, Goldsboro 14
  • Whiteville 41, Wallace-Rose Hill 7
  • Southwest Edgecombe 48, East Bladen 13
  • East Duplin 21, Croatan 13
  • Currituck County 34, St. Pauls 27
  • Washington 35, Nash Central 20
  • Northern Nash 54, Vance County 30
  • Terry Sanford 49, Fike 20
  • Southern Nash 38, E.E. Smith 7
  • Northside-Jacksonville 50, Aycock 6
  • Western Alamance 34, Jacksonville 13
  • D.H. Conley 35, J.H. Rose 7
  • Princeton 62, East Carteret 7
  • Manteo 55, Riverside 26
  • Rocky Mount 40, Southern Lee 14
  • South Creek 56, Southside 26
  • Northside-Pinetown 42, Kipp Pride 12
  • Gates County 53, North Duplin 22
  • Washington County 47, Perquimans 22

Friday Night Games:

  • Havelock 33, North Brunswick 0
  • South Granville 26, North Lenoir 18
  • Scotland 53, South Central 13

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV