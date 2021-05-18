Health Department and Carteret Health Care seek input for community health needs assessment

Morehead City, NC – Carteret County Health Department and Carteret Health Care urge residents to participate in improving the health of their community by completing the 2021 Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA) Survey. The needs assessment survey covers a variety of topics from education, employment, safety, and access to healthcare. The CHNA survey is conducted every three years to provide the community an opportunity to help identify health priorities in our community. Once all survey responses are gathered, the information will be used to develop a community health improvement plan with community partners in the area.

Residents who want to provide feedback can do so using the Red Cap link found on the Carteret County Health Department’s Facebook page or website in both English and Spanish. Hard copies are available at the Carteret County Health Department during normal business hours 8 am- 5 pm, Monday -Friday. Hard copies will also be available at all Carteret County Public Library locations as well as the Leon Mann, Jr. Enrichment Center, starting Friday, May 14. The survey, which takes 10 to 15minutes to complete, will end on Friday, June 18, 2021. Survey responses are confidential and anonymous.

Carteret County is part of a larger community health assessment initiative called Health ENC, which includes 35 eastern North Carolina counties. Health ENC is a non-profit organization focused on improving health in North Carolina and building partnerships that will address health issues identified through the regional CHNA process.

To complete the CHNA survey, click here. For more information about the Community Health Needs Assessment process or to obtain paper copies of the survey, please contact Health Educators Alecia Sanders, at 252-728-5580, Ext. 5754, or Jessica Vasquez at (252) 728-8550, Ext 5763.

To learn more about the services provided by the Carteret County Health Department, click here.