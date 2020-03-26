Holton Ahlers Shares His “Hillbilly Workout”

Greenville, NC (WNCT) – When East Carolina University ceased practices for all sports on March 16th, it meant the end of the spring football season. Athletes were told to go to their homes to stay healthy and to try to stay in shape on their own.

East Carolina Starting Quarterback Holton Ahlers did just that. The rising junior put together an at-home workout that he calls the “Hillbilly Workout”. The workout consists of jumping rope, vertical jumps, ab workouts, cinderblock squats and firewood shrugs. It’s a strange sight to see but Ahlers said his neighbors “have given him some looks but haven’t said anything yet”.

On top of his workout, Ahlers has also been practicing his throwing drills in his backyard tying up a bike tire to a garage and using it for target practice.

The Pirates begin will take the field for the first time in 2020 on August 29th when they host Marshall on national Television.