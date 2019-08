GREENVILLE (WNCT) – 1st year East Carolina football coach Mike Houston and his staff were the guests of honor at the annual Pirate Sports Properties Kick-Off Party on Wednesday night.

WNCT-TV begins a brand new season as the “Official Station of the Pirates”. The ‘Mike Houston Show’ will air on WNCT-TV on Sundays at 11:30am this fall.

Mellow Mushroom hosted the party once again this year.