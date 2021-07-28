Hurricanes roundup: Canes trade Warren Foegele to Edmonton part of busy day in free agency

Carolina Hurricanes left wing Warren Foegele reacts after scoring a goal against the New York Islanders during the third period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Sunday, April 28, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Four-year Carolina Hurricanes veteran Warren Foegele has been traded to the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for defenseman Ethan Bear.

Don Waddell, Carolina’s President and General Manager, announced the move Wednesday morning.

Foegele, the 25-year-old left winger, has barely reached the 10-goal plateau in the previous three seasons despite playing more than 50 games in all three.

The swap for Bear, 24, brings in depth to the Hurricanes blueline.

Bear registered eight points (2 goals, 6 assists) in limited action across 43 games for the Oilers during the 2020-21 season.

Originally drafted in the fifth-round of the 2015 NFL Draft, Bear has represented Canada internationally at the 2015 IIHF World Under-18 Championships (2015) where he and his team won bronze.

He also posted 192 points (66 goals, 126 assists) in the Western Hockey league with Seattle from 2013-17 and 49 points (12 goals, 37 assists) in the American Hockey League with Bakersfield from 2017-19.

“Ethan is a young, right-shot defenseman with offensive upside,” Waddell said. “We’re excited to add him to our team as he continues to grow as an NHL player.”

=====

Former Carolina Hurricanes’ Dougie Hamilton (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker, File)

Dougie Hamilton joins Devils on $63 million, 7-year deal

Dougie Hamilton is joining the New Jersey Devils after getting the biggest contract handed out on the first day of NHL free agency.

Hamilton and the Devils agreed to terms Wednesday on a $63 million, seven-year deal that gives the rebuilding organization one of hockey’s most prolific defensemen to add pieces around on the blue line.

“Our entire staff is excited for what Dougie will provide us on the ice,” Devils coach Lindy Ruff said. “He is an elite offensive talent who runs a power play, accompanied by strong defensive play on the back end. At 6-6, his skating, skill, mobility, and ability to stabilize the game in all situations will be key for our team.”

Hamilton, 28, will count $9 million against the salary cap through 2027-28. Only three players at his position have higher cap numbers next season.

Production and analytic numbers got Hamilton this deal. He had 10 goals and 32 assists in 55 games last season and has 341 points in the regular season during his NHL career with Boston, Calgary and Carolina.

Advanced statistics also show Hamilton is an elite offensive defenseman, even if he struggles in his own end and has a penchant for taking bad penalties. What he does to drive play and help put the puck in the net more than outweighs the bad in his game.

“As a player and person, he has consistently shown a commitment to excellence and will play a leading role in our franchise’s return to an elite level in the league,” Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald said. “We believe that the magnitude of his contributions on the ice will be equal to his impact on our culture as we continue to position ourselves for long-term success.”

Hamilton spent the past three seasons with the Hurricanes, and his camp had extensive conversations about him re-signing. But Carolina GM Don Waddell said he made an eight-year offer but couldn’t get to the salary number Hamilton wanted and didn’t begrudge the Toronto native for testing the free agent market.

“We want to be a good team for a long time,” Waddell said. “He earned the right to be a free agent. These guys get this opportunity to be a UFA and he wanted to seek what the market was and obviously he (got) his contract.”

=====

Hurricanes sign D-man DeAngelo, goalies Andersen and Raanta

Tony DeAngelo is getting another chance in the NHL with the Carolina Hurricanes, who signed the 25-year-old defenseman to a $1 million, one-year contract Wednesday.

DeAngelo was sent home by the New York Rangers last season following an undisclosed incident, went unclaimed by the rest of the league on waivers and had the final season of his contract bought out.

Carolina is taking a chance on a 2014 first-round pick who’s only one year removed from posting 53 points in 68 games. DeAngelo has 24 goals and 82 assists in 206 career games with New York and Arizona.

Hurricanes general manager Don Waddell said he and his staff talked to players, coaches and others who know DeAngelo and found no red flags to stop them from signing DeAngelo to a short-term deal.

“We did our research on who this person is beyond what the perception of him (is),” Waddell said on a video call with reporters. “There’s no doubt that he has made mistakes. We acknowledge that, and most important he recognizes that he’s made mistakes.”

Waddell said in a statement upon signing DeAngelo that the team is “confident that he can be a positive addition to our group.”

That group looks much different, particularly in goal, than at the end of Carolina’s playoff run this spring. The Hurricanes turned over their entire goaltending position in the past week.

They agreed to terms with former Toronto goalie Frederik Andersen on a $9 million, two-year deal and brought in Antti Raanta from Arizona for $4 million over the next two seasons. Waddell said these were the goalies Carolina targeted all along.

Despite combining for a .920 save percentage that ranked third in the league, the Hurricanes moved on from Alex Nedeljkovic, Petr Mrazek and James Reimer. After trading Nedeljkovic to Detroit last week, Mrazek signed with Toronto and Reimer with San Jose on Wednesday.

“It was an easy choice,” Mrazek said of signing for $11.4 million over three years with the Maple Leafs. “I think the last three seasons I established myself in a position that I found a way how to win important games.”