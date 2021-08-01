Incident at Spooky Nook causes chaos, 12 injured

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — There was an incident at Spooky Nook Sports Complex in Manheim, Lancaster County.

Lancaster County 911 dispatchers said it is a “chaotic scene” and to “avoid the area.” Police were initially called to the scene for a report of gunfire.

As of now, East Hempfield Township police say they have no confirmation there was a shot fired or even a gun inside.

Diane Garber, Emergency Services Coordinator, said people left the building “in a chaotic manner” after the supposed incident, leading to some people being trampled. Six were taken to the hospital and another six were treated and released on scene. No one was shot as previously rumored. All injuries are non-life-threatening.

They were told a fight broke out during an AAU basketball game as part of “Marquee Nationals” by Marquee Hoops. This tournament was for middle school players. Police called the rest of the incident facts “sketchy.”

“I was pretty disappointed in the security of the event. They didn’t show up until about midway through that second fight and I think their presence would have helped the situation to calm down a lot more quickly,” one witness told abc27.

Garber said Spooky Nook has armed security and that guns are not allowed in the facility. The building was completely evacuated and they say many of the people at the basketball tournament were from out-of-town.

The witness abc27 spoke to did not hear a gunshot or see a gun himself, but said others did.

“I turned because I heard a bunch of screams coming from the next court against the wall,” he said. “There (were) kids running in every direction. There was a kid running past me and I asked what happened and he said someone has a gun.”

Pa. State Police and surrounding police departments helped immediately with the aftermath of the chaos.

“We immediately had police officers actually who were at the public safety training center coming over to find out what was going on as soon as they saw that the facility was evacuating,” Garber said. “There was an immediate response. It was an adequate response.”

East Hempfield Township Police are continuing to review surveillance footage and talk with witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Chase with East Hempfield Township Police at 717-898-3103.

