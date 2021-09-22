It’s American Business Women’s Day!

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — On Septemeber 22nd we celebrate American Business Women’s Day!

We’ve come a long way since the WWII era when The Government Minister for Labor declared that one million women and wives were wanted for war work. Later that same year, women were conscripted as auxiliaries to the armed services. In 1949, Hilary Bufton Jr, Shirley Cupp, Irma Beisel, and Frances Stuckey formed the American Business Women’s Association to advocate for women’s rights in the workplace. The association revieved their first sponsered American Business Women’s Day, but it wasn’t officially recognized until 1983 by Congressional resolution and a proclimation issued by President Reagan.

In America today, there are over 68 million working women, 7.7 million women business owners, women launch more than 1,200 new businesses every single day, and California has the highest proportion of women-owned firms in the U.S. at 1.3 million. Worldwide, women own 36% of small businesses.

Fun Facts:

Female owned businesses are highly profitable – with over 9 million women-owned companies, females-owned businesses in the U.S. have produced more than $1.7 trillion in profits.

Their businesses are vital to the community – according to the Women Business Enterprise National Council, female entrepreneurs own 40% of all businesses in the U.S.

They are the happiest – women entrepreneurs in the U.S. rank their happiness at nearly 3 times that of women who are not entrepreneurs or established business owners.

They are excellent leaders – according to a study conducted by the “Harvard Business Review”, women ranked higher on several major elements of leadership than their male counterparts.

How to celebrate:

Support your local businesswomen! – promote the inclusion and hiring of women in your workplace, give a few words of encouragement to any businesswoman you come accross.

Go for that job! – do you have doubts about breaking into that male-dominated industry or maybe just looking for the opportunity to do so? Well, whatever the case, this is your cosmic sign to go for that job role or finally opening that small business! Go for it!

Learn more and spread the word! – learn more about some of the most sucessfull and influential female entrepreneurs like Oprah Winfrey and Cher Wang. Share what you know with others, give a shout-out to any female professional or business owners you know. If you’re a businesswoman, share your business, your strenghts, and creativeness by using the hashtag #AmericanBusinessWomensDay