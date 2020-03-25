Jacksonville change in city building access

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) In an effort to limit person-to-person contact and to protect the employees and citizens of Jacksonville, buildings will have restricted access beginning at 5 p.m., Wednesday, March 25.

The City has acted after guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, The White House Coronavirus Task Force, NC Governor’s Executive Orders, and the Onslow County Health Department.

The city will cease public access to the Jacksonville City Hall, the Center for Public Safety and some recreation facilities.

For the City Hall, drive-up access to utility billing for water and sewer account payments will continue as usual.

However, phones will be available at the two public entrances to the City Hall where residents can communicate with City staff.

City Staff will remain on duty inside City Hall.

Person to person contact will not be allowed.

City officials said it is best to call the City Hall at 910 938-5200 before you come to City Hall unless you want to use the Drive-Thru.

Many functions with the City can be performed online or at the website for more information.

Parks are still open, but if residents want to use playground equipment, they should be prepared to wipe down surfaces with recommended cleaning products before and after use.

“These actions are intended to protect our staff, and the public, from person-to-person contact during this critical period,” said Richard Woodruff, City Manager