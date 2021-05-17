Jacksonville Kiwanis Club to host 2nd annual Colossal Day for Kids

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Jacksonville Kiwanis Club is hosting the second annual Colossal Day for Kids in two weeks to help children in Onslow County. The event will be held at New River Harley-Davidson.

Last year, the motorcycle ride and car show event was held during the peak of the pandemic, so organizers hope to have a bigger crowd this year, hopefully, 300 to 400 people. Organizers also invited 20 different motorcycle clubs to attend. The cost is $25 per motorcyclist and $5 per passenger.

There will also be a 50-50 raffle, door prizes and other vendors with all funds raised going to the kids.

“Every penny we take in for anything we do that day or from selling raffle tickets before that day goes to help kids in Jacksonville and Onslow County,” said Jim Bender with the Jacksonville Kiwanis Club.

The event will be on May 29 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The car show runs through 4 p.m. with four trophies expected to be given out.

For information about the ride, car show, raffle or vendor spots, contact Jim Bender at (910) 789-9120 or Brittany Boucher-Aguilera, event coordinator for New River Harley Davidson at (910) 346-9997.