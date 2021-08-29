Jacksonville Mourns Camp Lejeune Marine

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- Jacksonville’s freedom fountain stands in mourning status with just the center jet flowing with the rest turned off as we remember thirteen service members who were killed in the Kabul airport bombing including Camp Lejeune’s own, Sgt. Nicole L Gee.

Gee passed away after sustaining serious injuries in the attack.

Our Sister Station, FOX40 in Sacramento, CA, interviewed Gee’s father, Richard Herrera.

“She says an unbelievable experience, as what she was going through there, and it was in a good way, not a bad way, so, she was happy,” said Herrera.

Gee was stationed at MCB Camp Lejeune as a Maintenance Technician with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit. She was originally from Roseville, CA.

“After I saw the attacks, I assumed she was safe, then the next morning, I got a call, that she didn’t make it,” added Herrera.

Between Midway Park and the main entrance to Camp Lejeune, you could see cars pulling to the side of the road. Thirteen pairs of combat boots were placed here with flowers and gifts for the fallen. Families visited throughout the day to pay their respects.

Bars and restaurants around town reserved empty tables with thirteen poured beers; one of each of the lost service members.

Sgt. Gee has several grieving friends in the Jacksonville area. One friend, Mallory Harrison writes, “Her car is parked in our lot… for a month now… it’s been parked in our little lot on Camp Lejeune at the Comm Shop where I work… I drove it around the parking lot every once in a while to make sure it would be good for her when she came home… her car is still here and she’s gone, forever.”

Sgt. Gee was 23-years-old. Her awards include the Marine Good Conduct Medal and The National Defense and Global War on Terrorism Service Award.