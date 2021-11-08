Juveniles detained after high-speed chase in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – On November 8th officers from the Kinston Police Depart responded to a suspicious vehicle behind Premiere Theatre located at 1176 Hill Farm Road.

Officers made contact with two juvenile individuals inside the vehicle and were investigating the purpose of why they were at the property when the driver of the vehicle attempted to back over one of the officers. The officer was able to jump out of the way without being struck and injured.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle through several parking lots. Officers chased the vehicle as it sped east on Highway 70. After reaching speeds of 120 miles per hour, the supervisor called off the vehicle chase.

While traveling on Highway 70, Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office and Jones County Sheriff’s Office located the vehicle speeding eastbound on Highway 70. Neither of the Sheriff’s Offices were not able to stop the vehicle. Shortly thereafter, Craven County Sheriff’s Office was able to locate and stop the vehicle in New Bern when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

A Craven County Sheriff’s Office vehicle sustained minor damage during the chase, but no one was injured. Both juveniles were transported back to Kinston to face criminal charges for the original incident. Secure Custody Orders are being pursued the juveniles involved with this incident. Charges pending in Kinston include Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Felony Flee to Elude, and numerous motor vehicle violations. This case is currently under investigation. We are extremely thankful for our law enforcement partners and grateful no one was injured in this incident.