Kawhi Leonard reportedly joining the Los Angeles Clippers

(CBS NEWS)- NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard is reportedly headed to the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Southern California native joins the team after spending last year with the Toronto Raptors and leading them to their first NBA championship. The Clippers also reportedly traded for Paul George of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

This solidifies the Clippers as one of the top contenders in the league. Leonard averaged 26.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists last season.

Meanwhile, ESPN reported that the Clippers are sending five first-round draft picks and swapping two picks for George, who was a finalist for the league’s 2019 MVP award.

The Thunder will also receive forward Danilo Gallinari and point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.