Kinston Police investigate crash involving train and commercial truck

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Kinston Police Department is investigating a crash involving a train.

Kinston Police Department officers along with EMS and Kinston Fire Department responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a train at the intersection of Vernon Ave and Hull Rd Friday, July 30, 2021, at 5:42 p.m.

The investigation revealed a commercial truck operated by a 54-year-old Grifton man turned from Hull Rd. west onto Vernon Ave and was struck by a Norfolk Southern train that was entering the intersection. All the crossing signals were operational at the time. There were no injuries sustained in the crash.

Vernon Ave is now open after being closed while Norfolk Southern personnel made repairs to the train to move it from the intersection. The investigation is ongoing.