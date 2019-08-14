Lenoir County debuts Swift911 Emergency Notification System

Lenoir County is urging its residents to sign-up for its new, free Swift911 Emergency Notification System, which can send phone, text and email alerts to users about evacuations, road closures, water problems, severe storms, and other county-wide emergencies.



Lenoir County officials said on Wednesday the Swift911 system can deliver emergency alert messages to the entire County via a phone call, text message, email, and social media sites.



The Swift911 system uses a publicly available list of phone numbers that can be removed or updated by both residents and businesses.



Some phone numbers are not yet in the system, and residents are encouraged to update their information and contact preferences, or add additional phone numbers, cell phones, and email addresses they would like to receive the messages at.

Residents can receive alerts by registering via the Swift911 web portal or downloading the Swift911 Public App on their smartphones and registering within the App.



Once registered, you will have the opportunity to update your contact information, sign up for other lists that you may find useful, or add/remove yourself from available list subscriptions.

Anyone with questions about Swift911 should call Lenoir County Emergency Services at 252-559-1911.