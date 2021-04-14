LSU confirms body found in Mississippi River is missing LSU Student

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The body found in the Mississippi River near Reserve on Tuesday was missing LSU student Kori Gauthier, according to authorities.

Kori’s uncle announced the LSU student’s passing on Facebook:

A number of agencies and volunteer groups have been involved in the ongoing search efforts, including LSU Police, Baton Rouge Police Department, East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana State Attorney General, Louisiana State Police, K9 Mercy, Southeast Louisiana Rescue/Search, Iberville Sheriff’s Office, Livingston Sheriff’s Office, St. Charles Sheriff’s Office, United Cajun Navy WBR Sheriff’s Office, Cajun Navy 2016/Pinnacle SAR, Louisiana Wildlife & Fisheries, EBR ABC Office, New Orleans Harbor Police, U.S. Coast Guard, St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office, along with other volunteer groups and individual volunteers.

Interim LSU President Tom Galligan offered his condolences to the Gauthier family:

“Our LSU community is devastated to learn of the loss of Kori Gauthier,” said Interim LSU President Tom Galligan. “Our thoughts are with her parents, her family, and all who knew her during this very difficult time. We offer our deepest condolences to her family and friends.”

Mayor Broome added her condolences as well:

“Our entire community is heartbroken by the loss of this amazing young woman,” said Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome. “I send my most heartfelt condolences to Kori’s family and loved ones. Please keep them in your prayers during this time.”

The investigation found that no criminal activity or foul play was involved in the death of Kori Gauthier.