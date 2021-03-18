Man wanted in connection with fight at Roanoke Rapids sweepstakes where man’s throat was cut

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Roanoke Rapids police are searching for a man who is wanted in connection with a fight at a mall sweepstakes where a man’s throat was cut, according to a release from the department Thursday.

Officers responded to a call at approximately 1:25 a.m. Thursday regarding a fight where someone was cut at the Gold Mine Sweepstakes located at Becker Village Mall, police said.

Jada Ausby (Photo: Roanoke Rapids Police Department)

After arriving at the scene, officers found that one person had a cut to his throat. Officers also learned that two women began fighting at a fish table inside the sweepstakes and the fight filtered outside, which is where the throat-cutting occurred, officials said.

“Officers were gathering information on the subjects that were fighting when they discovered a subject that was involved in the original fight had outstanding warrants,” police said in the release.

As one of the officers at the scene attempted to arrest the suspect, identified as Jada Ausby, 20, of Weldon, Ausby “became combative with the officer and pushed him away and fled on foot.” Officers performed a search in the area but could not find Ausby.

The suspect now has the following outstanding warrants on him:

Hit-and-run leaving a scene of an accident

Driving while license revoked (involving a separate incident in the city)

Assault on a government official

Damage to property

Larceny

Possession of stolen goods

Misuse of 911

Resist, delay and obstruct

Officials said the investigation into the fight is ongoing and those involved will be charged once all suspects have been identified.

The victim with the cut was treated and “is doing fine at this time,” police said.

The Roanoke Rapids Police Department asks anyone with information in regards to this incident to call the Roanoke Rapids Police Department at (252) 535-2810 or Halifax County Crime Stoppers at (252) 583-4444.