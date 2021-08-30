Marine Clean up Project Clears 900 Tons of Debris from Coastal Waterways

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT)- The North Carolina Coastal Federation Hosted hosted an appreciation lunch today for crews that have spent the past two years cleaning more than 900 tons of Debris out of public waterways.

The project was developed as not only a way to save our waterways, but to provide jobs for fishermen whose waters became dead after the hurricane.

“Florence devastated us. I actually had a seafood house, and it killed 75 to 80-percent of our clams… and this job come along, and I said, well we need to do something,” said one fisherman, Joey Huie, who worked as the Captain of one of the Onslow County clean up crews.

“I really like going back to where we’ve been, where there was nothing but mud, and go back into the marshes and see the grasses grow back and flowers grow back… it makes me feel good, you know,” he added.

The project hired over 50 fishermen and women as cleanup crew members.

“The best part of the job for me was being able to work with a close group of guys that I grew up with, the Captain on my crew was my father, and then the other two guys, I had known since I was small,” said Joe Huie, son of crew captain, Joey Huie.

Collected debris was 80-percent lumber, the rest was dock floats, trash, lost fishing gear, and other various items.

Debris collected since Feb. 2019 weighed in at 1,846,020 pounds.

The weight of the debris removed was equal to six blue whales. It was either recycled, repurposed, or disposed of properly.