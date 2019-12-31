Mayor Sammy Phillips releases statement on the passing of 28th Commandant General PX Kelley

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The 28th Commandant, General PX Kelley, passed Monday.

Mayor Sammy Phillips issued the following statement on his passing:

It is with sadness that we note the passing of the 28th Commandant of the Marine Corps, General Paul X. Kelley. On behalf of the City of Jacksonville and the Council, we offer our sincere condolences to his family, his fellow Marines, and all those who knew this great Marine. His leadership and compassion during the Beirut bombing of 1983 will not be forgotten by this community. We were stirred by his admission that the bombing was the worst emotional trauma of his life after he rushed to the scene. Kelley participated in the dedication of the Beirut Memorial in 1986 and delivered the Beirut Memorial Address in 2006. He was an elegant speaker, and personally told me how much he appreciated our community remembering this special day. General Kelley will long be remembered for his impact on the Marine Corps. We will remember him fondly for his attention and devotion to those impacted by the Beirut bombing.