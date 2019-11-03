McDonald’s fires CEO for violating company policy with relationship with employee

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY – MARCH 30: Steve Easterbrook, CEO McDonald, speaks during the re-opening of the McDonald’s Flagship Restaurant at Frankfurt International Airport, Terminal 2, on March 30, 2015 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. (Photo by Hannelore Foerster/Getty Images)

McDonald’s said Sunday that it had fired CEO Steve Easterbrook due to what the company described as a “recent consensual relationship with an employee” that violated company policy. Chris Kempczinski, formerly president of McDonald’s USA, will take over as CEO.

The Wall Street Journal first published the news. According to the Journal, Easterbrook wrote an email to employees saying he made a “mistake.”

“Given the values of the company, I agree with the board that it is time for me to move on,” Easterbrook wrote.