MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Mitchell Village Park in Morehead City is now open again for business.

The facility was closed after repairs were made due to rust. After 10 years, along with wear and tear from being used near the water, Morehead City officials decided to shut down the park before Halloween of last year.

COVID-19 caused shipments of park parts being delayed, which why it took so long for the park to reopen. The park is now open again for the community to enjoy.