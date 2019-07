(WNCT)- In the mood for some comfort food? Today is a good day to indulge!

July 14 is National Mac and Cheese Day!

The cheesy dish is created in a multitude of ways ranging from home-made to easy 8-minute Kraft mac and cheese.

Grab some macaroni noodles, cream or milk, and cheese to top off your day.

Spice things up by adding additional toppings like breadcrumbs, bacon or even jalapenos!