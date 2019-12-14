NC State football player hid under car after fake ID found in Raleigh, warrants say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina State University football player was arrested in Raleigh early Saturday after he was caught with a fake ID to buy alcohol, an arrest warrant and officials say.

Payton Tanner Wilson, 19, of Hillsborough, was arrested on several misdemeanor charges after police said in an arrest warrant that he tried to hide under a parked car.

Wilson was booked around 2 a.m. after the incident that happened in the area of 400 North West Street in Raleigh, according to arrest records.