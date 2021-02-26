HARLOWE, NC – N.C. Department of Transportation maintenance crews will close a lane of a Craven County road while they replace pipes under the roadway.
Beginning Monday morning, NCDOT will close one lane of Adams Creek Road near N.C. 101.
During the closure, crews will replace multiple failing pipes and prepare the road to be resurfaced later this year. The pipe replacements are expected to take a couple of months to complete.
Throughout construction, one lane of Adams Creeks Road will be closed and an automated device will direct traffic. Motorists should give themselves extra time as their commute may take longer than normal and drive cautiously around the work zone.
NCDOT announces lane closure for construction on Craven County road
