New app helps people track the transit system in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Jacksonville is making it easier to use your phone to get around the area.

The TransLoc smartphone app will help transit riders track their bus, see active routes and even pin favorite stops. The app will go live this Saturday.

Jacksonville Transportation Services Director Anthony Prinz said the update will help people get to where they need to be and will update them on the latest information.

“The main benefit from the city’s perspective is that we are going to get a lot more accurate data, a lot more timely data that’s going to allow us to better manage the efficiency and effectiveness of the system,” Prinz said.

If you already have the TransLoc app, you will need to download the new version on May 1. If you don’t have the app, it is free and available through the Apple or Google Play stores.