New Bern kicks off holiday season with annual tree lighting event

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT)- To mark the beginning of Beary Merry Christmas, hundreds of people gathered in Union Point Park to count down to lighting up the tree.

Families from New Bern and surrounding communities were greeted by carolers, as they came together for the moment everyone was waiting for.

After a short ceremony, Santa greeted the crowd and counted down to lighting up the tree and streets.

Event Coordinator, Amanda Banks, said this is event is so special to New Bern because of the way it brings people together.

“People from all parts of our community and even outside of our community, come together to kick off the Christmas season,” said Banks, “so to me, it’s very important for that reason, you’re bringing everyone together, all demographics, all walks of life, everybody is together.”

After the ceremony, Santa led the crowd to more fun on Middle Street, while some stayed back to take pictures among the lights.

There are many more upcoming Beary Merry events to look forward to, including the 37th annual Christmas Flotilla on December 4th, and he Christmas Light Tour by Carriage.

Organizers said the 30-foot artificial tree is sponsored by the generosity of greater New Bern. You can see it in Union Point Park for the rest of the holiday season.