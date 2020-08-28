New Bern sandwich shop collecting supplies for Hurricane Laura victims

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – North Carolina is sending rescue crews to help along the Gulf Coast after Hurricane Laura.

But that’s not all people in our state are doing to help.

Ghent Sandwich Shop in New Bern is hosting a supply drive.

People can drop off items like cleaning supplies and canned goods to send to people affected by Hurricane Laura.

It all started after Hurricane Florence hit New Bern in 2018.

“Through family contact in Texas, it led us to several couples who were on a mission to pay it forward,” said Sandra Collins, co-owner of Ghent Sandwich Shop. “They had their homes destroyed from Harvey two years earlier and when they saw the devastation that New Bern incurred in Florence, they knew what we were going through.”

Now, Collins is paying it forward to families in Louisiana hit by Hurricane Laura.

“In today’s world, we see all the negativity on the news, whether it be about race or politics or whatever,” she said. “This isn’t about any of that. This is about humanity. This is about getting out there and helping our fellow Americans.”

Collins is collecting supplies like trash bags, bleach, mold killer, hygiene products, toilet paper and paper towels, canned goods, can openers, and plastic utensils.

No clothes will be accepted at this time.

She will take this donations through September 2, and then drive to Louisiana to drop off the supplies.

Anyone who wants to donate can drop off the supplies at Ghent Sandwich Shop.

Collins also has collection bins at Blackbeard’s Triple Play and Pirates Cove downtown, Black’s Tire & Auto Service, Chad Sittig – State Farm Insurance Agency and The Insurance Center.