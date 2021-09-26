New Fall Art Market Tradition Begins in Cedar Point

CEDAR POINT, N.C. (WNCT)- The Seaside Arts Council partnered with Hannah’s Hope Pumpkin Patch to create a beautiful new fall art market which supports local artists as well as charity.

Dedicated to raising awareness for local art, the council said they were thrilled to pair with the pumpkin patch for the event.

“We are very excited to be able to expand Seaside Art Council, get to know some of the local artists, show the community who we are… we are very thankful to Jeff and Mary for inviting us,” said representative of the Seaside Arts Council, Maureen Wells.

Mary and Jeff Miller founded Hannah’s hope in the legacy of their daughter who was killed in a car accident in 2012. It’s a nonprofit organization which raises money for extra curricular activities for children.



“That can be anything from dance lessons, science camp, art camp… football, soccer… anything that a child may want to do that their parents may not be able to afford, added Mary Miller.

Miller said partnering with the arts council made for a fantastic turnout this year. She explained they were ecstatic to receive the request.

“We had over 120 of our local community come out and help us unload, we got 35-hundred pumpkins… they came out in full force and we got them unloaded in record time, said Miller

The market included live music by the Bobby Webb Band, food trucks, plenty of vendors, and of course, a lot of pumpkins.

“We’re also family-oriented… it’s great to see the kids get exposure to the arts… and maybe one day they’ll grow up and be artists as well,” said Seaside Arts Council Representative Will Baker.

Baker said many of the members of the council are artists themselves. He is a musician which is where he says he get his passion.

The Seaside Arts Council said they plan to make this an annual event.