WINTERVILLE (WNCT) – There were no surprises in the first round of the Collier Holiday Classic at South Central on Thursday.

Here are the first-round scores and semifinal matchups:

South Central 64, Washington 23

North Lenoir 71, North Pitt 39

DH Conley 51, Ayden-Grifton 18

EA Laney 32, JH Rose 26

Friday’s Semifinals

South Central vs North Lenoir 6pm

DH Conley vs EA Laney 7:30pm