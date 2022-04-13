NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Crews are working to contain the Nogal Canyon Fire in the Lincoln National Forest, on April 12. According to officials, the fire started around 1:25 p.m. It remains 0% contained.

Multiple resources with the Forestry Division, Lincoln County, United States Forest Service, local fire departments are working to contain the fire. According to NM fire 10 structures have been lost, including homes, and many remain threatened.

Evacuations are in place for all of Nogal Canyon up to NM Highway 37. An evacuation center is set up at Carrizozo School, 800 D Ave in Carrizozo. Livestock can be taken to the Capitan Fairgrounds in Capitan.