Nuclear emergency drills strengthen coordination with Local, State and Federal Agencies

Today Duke Energy along with State and County-Level Emergency Management teams participated in a nuclear emergency response drill at the McGuire Nuclear Station.

There are 3 nuclear facilities across the state all operated by Duke Energy.

Drills are conducted to strengthen coordination with Local, State, and Federal Agencies.

It also helps to test out procedures and learn how to respond to any event.

The public must also know what to do in the event of an emergency.

To know the zones and preparedness check out North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

For information on a specific nuclear plant check out Duke Energy.