Officials across ENC make changes to National Night Out events due to weather

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Several officials are making changes to their National Night Out schedule due to weather.

Havelock Police Department: Canceled their NNO scheduled for Tuesday, August 3. On Friday, August 13, the Havelock Police Department will be teaming up with the Eastern Carolina Aviation Heritage Foundation and the Havelock Tourist & Event Center at the 10th Annual Fly-In Event from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Pitt County Sheriff’s Office: The times (previously 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.) have been moved up to the new times of 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This story will be updated.