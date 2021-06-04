Officials urge caution on roads with busy weekend on tap in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — If you’ve been driving around Greenville the past 24 hours, you know already that it’s a busy weekend of activities around here. The traffic is proof alone.

The busy weekend includes Pitt County Schools’ graduation ceremonies at Minges Coliseum, the NCAA Greenville Regional baseball tournament and the NC GOP Convention. With so many people in town, officials are advising people to use caution on the streets and roads in and around Greenville.

Expect some delays in the area of Greenville Boulevard Boulevard near the Greenville Convention Center for the NC GOP Convention. The event kicked off Thursday and will conclude with former President Donald Trump speaking in an event closed to the public and media.

Pitt County Schools held graduations at Minges Coliseum on Friday. Those will continue into Saturday. East Carolina University is also hosting the NCAA baseball tournament’s Greenville Regional. So be on the lookout for traffic issues near Greenville Boulevard and Charles Boulevard.

ECU is hosting Norfolk State, Charlotte and Maryland in the double-elimination tournament.