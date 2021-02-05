Online Originals: Kinston community fights animal neglect

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) People in the city of Kinston have been fighting animal neglect for years. They’ve called for changes to laws and ordinances on pets kept outdoors. The city has a regulation requiring owners to ensure there is adequate food and water when there are freezing or simmering temperatures. In 2018, concerned animal lovers got the city do add another requirement to the ordinance. Adding adequate shelter to the list.

It is roughly defined as a shelter large enough for the animal to stand up in and turn around in. The shelter has to be raised so no water can get into it. It must have 3 sides for protection. And if the animal is tethered, the tether must be long enough for the dog to reach his shelter.

There is a Facebook post that has resurfaced this year after over 3 years of concern. The post mentions one dog in particular that the community has been worried about.

People in Kinston claim the animal has been left outside in extreme conditions with hardly any shelter, food or water. One concern citizen, who wished not to be on camera says people from all over the city have tried to offer assistance to the owner. Offering new housing for the dog, clean bedding and blankets, and food and water. Each time, the owner refused, and on some occasions even threatened citizens for trying to help.

9OYS spoke with city officials who say, according to the regulations in the ordinance, the dogs owner is following the guidelines. Kinston Police Chief Tim Dilday tells us, they have been aware of this particular dog for a long time. Chief Dilday says they had officers out multiple times this week to check on the well-being of the dog and ensure he had adequate food, water, and shelter.

He tells 9OYS his officers, as well as animal control will continue to monitor the situation and keep tabs on the animal.

Kinston Mayor Don Hardy says he understands why people are so passionate about this issue. But according to him, the owner is in fact in compliance with the law. “Any complaints we have go through our police department, animal control, and the state and county, to make sure the individual dog owner is in compliance with the ordinance”, he says.

Mayor Hardy says he is aware of this particular dog, and from what he knows, the dog enjoys being outside in the weather.

Animal advocates tell 9OYS they will continue to push for improved regulations in Kinston to protect pets. They invite anyone who wants to join their efforts to contact the Lenoir County SPCA, and the City Council.

City Council meetings are every 1st and 3rd Tuesday of every month.