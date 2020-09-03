Online Originals: New Bern restaurant re-opens following fire in May

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT)- The Grill at Prohibition celebrates their grand re-opening after a fire that happened in May. Owners Chris and Grace Straight kicked off Wednesday with a ribbon cutting ceremony to welcome the community back.

After a struggle with the pandemic and leaving the restaurant with limited options, Straight says they want to get the word out that their restaurant is back in full swing.

Thursday starts their full menu to the public followed by concerts and brunch returning this weekend.