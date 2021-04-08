Online Originals: New community recovery initiative has Snow Hill leaders hopeful

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) The North Carolina Department of Commerce is starting the Community Economic Recovery and Resiliency Initiative or CERRI. The program is aimed at assisting communities with their recovery and response to the COVID-19 pandemic. CERRI will provide structured planning proccesses for each participating community to develop strategies for economic recovery.

The initiative hopes to help struggling smaller towns and rural communities that took the hardest hits from the pandemic. The N.C. Department of Commerce says CERRI will assist local governments to effectively support their communities, and set them up for future success.

The town of Snow Hill in Greene County is one of the very first towns to test out this new initiative. They are 1 of 8 communities in the state selected for round one.

9OYS spoke to Snow Hill Interim Town Manager Todd Whaley who says COVID had a huge impact on their downtown area. He says smaller towns like Snow Hill don’t have as much manpower as larger cities, so everyone is vital to the running of the town.

“Any employees or eomployers that need assistance this is what we want our money for. We want to keep our businesses open, we want to keep the employees there with jobs.” Todd Whaley, Snow Hill Interim Town Manager

Whaley says keeping local government agencies like police force and town hall members employees on a regular hours, regular salary job has been difficult. They’ve even had to let some people go.

Local business owners like Anell George-McLawthorn, had to close portions of their stores to stay afloat. Her business Half Moon MarketPlace was once a retail store and tearoom. The pandemic closed down the tearoom, forcing her to expand her retail.

“We have lost more than half of our regular proceeds and income here due to COVID. So we hope the economic development will help us get back out there.” Annell George-Mclawthorn, owner of Half Moon MarketPlace

She’s hopeful, that the new initiative could re-open her tearoom, with a plan to keep her business alive and thriving.